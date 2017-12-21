Next Year, Partypoker Wants to Set the Record for Largest Online Poker Tournament in History Millions Online 2018 will have a guaranteed prize pool of $20 million, making it by far the largest online and ranked within the top twenty biggest live events ever hosted. Share:

Partypoker has announced that the next Millions Online event, scheduled for December 2018, will have a guaranteed prize pool of at least $20 million, making it by far the largest ever tournament in online history and among the largest poker events ever held.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »