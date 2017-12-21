Next Year, Partypoker Wants to Set the Record for Largest Online Poker Tournament in History
Millions Online 2018 will have a guaranteed prize pool of $20 million, making it by far the largest online and ranked within the top twenty biggest live events ever hosted.
Partypoker has announced that the next Millions Online event, scheduled for December 2018, will have a guaranteed prize pool of at least $20 million, making it by far the largest ever tournament in online history and among the largest poker events ever held.
Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »