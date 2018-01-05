Partypoker Changes Tack With More Focused Powerfest The flagship series returns in January 2018 with a scaled back schedule guaranteeing $15 million over 147 events. Share:

Partypoker’s Powerfest returns to the calendar this month with new poker variants gracing a more streamlined schedule and a total guaranteed prize pool of $15 million spread over 147 events.

Compared to the series in January 2017, 2018’s first Powerfest certainly appears ambitious. Total guarantees are up 36% and split over fewer events, meaning the average guarantee per tournament has more than doubled from $49,000 last year to over $102,000 this time around.

However, looking at the most recent Powerfest, the schedule might appear at first glance as a little lackluster. Last September’s series was the biggest ever hosted by the operator with $35 million over a whopping 330 events.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »