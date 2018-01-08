Despite Last Minute Launch, Winter Series Smashes Guarantees Total series guarantees of more than $25 million were easily surpassed with $7 million paid out on the final day alone. Share:

Despite the late announcement and little promotional build-up, PokerStars’ ambitious new Winter Series was a resounding success, easily covering the vast majority of its guarantees.

The global online poker operator first revealed the new series, set to run over the Christmas and New Year period, on December 18, just a week before the first events were scheduled to start.

With over $25 million guaranteed across 152 events, and little time to run satellites and promotions to get players in seats, it was a high risk play that left itself open to some big overlays. But soon after the series got underway, it was clear PokerStars had little to worry about as players flocked to the tables.

