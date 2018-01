Trio of Team Pros Step Down from PokerStars Vanessa Selbst, Jason Mercier and Felipe Ramos all part ways with the operator. Share:

PokerStars is ringing in the changes this New Year as three of their high profile team pros move on from the company. Vanessa Selbst, Jason Mercier and Felipe Ramos all announced their departure from the Team Pro stable in the last week, all citing different reasons.

