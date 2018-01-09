The LAPC: Partypoker Takes the Fight to South America Just weeks after PokerStars announced the return of the LAPT, partypoker reveals its new live stop for the region—the Latin American Poker Championships. Share:

Less than a month after PokerStars announced it would be bringing back the Latin American Poker Tour (LAPT), rival online operator partypoker has revealed that it will be debuting its Latin American Poker Championships (LAPC) in Uruguay in February.

In total, $2 million will be guaranteed over the nine-day series held at the Conrad Resort in the beach town of Punta del Este, including a $1 million Main Event and a $200,000-guaranteed Super High Roller.

