PokerStars Has Already Awarded Ten Platinum Passes The first $30,000 passes have been given away both live and online ahead of 2019's PokerStars Players NL Hold'em Championship.

PokerStars is already on the way to sending over 300 players to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC)—taking place in the Bahamas in January 2019—with the first ten “Platinum Passes” already in the hands of lucky players.

Each Platinum Pass is valued at $30,000 and includes a $25,000 buy-in, accommodation at the Atlantis Hotel and Casino resort for the duration of the tournament, plus $2000 towards travel costs to the Caribbean. The company has committed to giving away hundreds of passes through a myriad of paths both live and online.

