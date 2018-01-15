Ten Platinum Passes To Be Given Away Via Stars Rewards Players can enter a monthly freeroll tournament from tickets found within the rewards chest to win a Platinum Pass. Share:

PokerStars will give away ten Platinum Passes—each worth $30,000—over the next ten months via The Stars Rewards program, the company has announced.

A freeroll each month, tickets for which will be distributed in Chests, will award a package to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) in January 2019.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »