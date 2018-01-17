A New Era for European Online Poker: PokerStars France and Spain Combine Player Pools
The Stars Group becomes the first operator to take advantage of new European rules on shared liquidity.
PokerStars has become the very first operator to share its online poker player pool between Spain and France, a key milestone in the path towards opening the player pools in regulated European markets.
On Tuesday afternoon, barely 24 hours after the Spanish cross-border liquidity sharing resolution was published in the state gazette, PokerStars announced that it had launched the world’s first Franco-Spanish liquidity pool.
