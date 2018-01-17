A New Era for European Online Poker: PokerStars France and Spain Combine Player Pools The Stars Group becomes the first operator to take advantage of new European rules on shared liquidity. Share:

PokerStars has become the very first operator to share its online poker player pool between Spain and France, a key milestone in the path towards opening the player pools in regulated European markets.

On Tuesday afternoon, barely 24 hours after the Spanish cross-border liquidity sharing resolution was published in the state gazette, PokerStars announced that it had launched the world’s first Franco-Spanish liquidity pool.

