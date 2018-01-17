A New Tournament Series and Weekly Schedule Launch PokerStars’ New Southern European Poker Network New “FRESH” tournament series celebrates launch of new French and Spanish liquidity pool. Share:

PokerStars has announced a €5 million-guaranteed “French Espania Hold’em Series”—or FRESH—to celebrate the launch of the world’s first online poker room that combines liquidity between the two countries.

The site has also announced a bigger weekly schedule of MTT tournaments and a larger rewards program to promote the launch.

“French and Spanish players can access a larger player pool with bigger prizes, promotions and a better selection of games, all with the confidence provided by a trusted, licensed operator,” stated Guy Templer, Chief Operating Officer of Stars Interactive Group, on announcing the new network launch.

