Isaac Haxton Signs Up As partypoker Ambassador Two Years After Leaving PokerStars Haxton will "help facilitate open and effective communication channels between partypoker and the players" in the latest signing from partypoker.

Renowned high stakes poker pro Isaac Haxton, who currently sits at 22nd on the global all-time money list, joins partypoker as it’s newest ambassador, the company announced Monday.

This appointment comes two years after Haxton parted ways with PokerStars as a Team Pro over VIP changes made by the operator. Haxton became a vocal critic of the company.

“We are delighted that Isaac is joining us at partypoker,” Managing Director of partypoker, Tom Waters, said in a blog post announcing the new signing. “Isaac’s profile and experience makes him a perfect ambassador for the company.”

