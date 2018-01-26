The Big Game Returns: Partypoker Brings Back Popular TV Show

Not seen since 2013, the revived show returns with its first Pot Limit Omaha edition in February.

First seen back in 2007, The Big Game proved popular with audiences and ran for seven consecutive seasons before going on a five-year hiatus.

The televised event The Big Game from partypoker is set to return to screens as part of the MILLIONS Germany festival at Kings Casino in the Czech Republic.

The popular show runs for 36 consecutive hours and will feature its very first Pot Limit Omaha edition having previously just stuck to No Limit Hold’em games.

January 26, 2018
