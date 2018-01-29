Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier Latest Pro To Leave PokerStars: “No Hard Feelings”

Grospellier parts ways with the operator after over a decade as a Team Pro.

Esports and poker professional Bertrand "ElkY" Grospellier has confirmed that he has parted ways with PokerStars after eleven and a half years as a sponsored Team Pro.
PokerStars

Grospellier’s announcement on Saturday follows an exclusive report on pokerfuse on Friday that first revealed his departure.

“We had a wonderful journey together, and I am so glad for all the great people it gave me the chance to work with and befriend,” Grospellier wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “No hard feelings.”

However, he went on to allude to changing attitudes at PokerStars that underpinned the decision.

