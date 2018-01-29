Partypoker Shows its Hand with Full MTT Schedule for 2018 Ten festivals are scheduled over the year, including three Knockout-exclusive series and the return of Monster. Share:

Partypoker has revealed its full schedule of online tournament series for 2018, with three Monster Series and three Knockout series along with a trio of Powerfests.

The year will end with the previously announced MILLIONS Online, and a new High Roller festival.

“Festivals to me [are] what tournament poker is all about,” said partypoker ambassador Patrick Leonard. “Both live and online partypoker festival titles are seen as important as any to players through all stakes.”

