Philipp Gruissem Signs On As Latest partypoker Ambassador

Another highly successful German professional joins the ranks at party.

The Gruissem signing comes just days after high profile US pro Isaac Haxton joined party and is one in at least a dozen new appointees over the last year.

Partypoker continues to expand its network of ambassadors with the latest signing of German poker pro Philipp Gruissem.

It comes just days after signing high profile US pro Isaac Haxton and is one in at least a dozen new appointees over the last year. Among them is fellow German poker pro Fedor Holz, one of the most successful live tournament players in the game today.

“I feel great about joining partypoker,” said Philipp Gruissem in a press release. “They are now bringing healthy competition back into the market and partypoker has a new and fresh vibe that will grow our poker community.”

January 30, 2018
