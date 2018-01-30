PokerStars New Southern European Player Pool Enjoys Honeymoon Period PokerStars’ new combined French and Spanish online poker room retains high levels of traffic after first two weeks. Share:

PokerStars Europe, the new network that combines the player pools of Spain and France, has enjoyed high cash game traffic during its first two weeks, putting it among the largest in the world.

With current traffic of 1630 players, it stays slightly higher than the sum of the individual Spanish and French player pools pre-merger, showing that, so far, there has been an additive effect in combining the player pools.

“The Greek philosopher Aristotle famously said, 'The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.’,” wrote Severin Rasset, PokerStars’ Director of Poker Innovation and Operations, in a blog post published soon after the launch of the new network. “The latest poker example of this comes with the merger of the French and Spanish poker markets.”

