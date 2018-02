Players Flock to Aussie Millions Months After Online Poker Went Dark Share:

The Aussie Millions Poker Championship has set a new attendance record for its AUD $10,000 Main Event, attracting 800 entrants and beating a decade-old record.

The Aussie Millions is the most prestigious tournament in the Southern Hemisphere and has been running for 20 years. It is hosted in the Crown Casino in Melbourne, Australia, one of the largest casino complexes in the world.

