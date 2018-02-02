Unibet UK Tour Keeps it “Grassroots” While the Open Looks Further Afield

Four stops on the UK tour have been announced, and the Unibet Open could visit Paris and Dublin.

Share:
Each stop on the UK Poker Tour will consist of a £220 buy-in event and will need to attract 200 players to cover the £40,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Unibet has announced the schedule for season three of the UK Poker Tour, with four low stakes stops scheduled across the year.

The full schedule for its more prestigious Unibet Open tour has yet to be announced, but stops in Ireland and Paris have been rumored.

‘I’m a huge fan of grassroots poker and I think it’s your responsibility as a pro to support it whenever possible,” said Unibet ambassador David Lappin.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
February 02, 2018
Comments