Partypoker Readies for Software and Schedule Overhaul New software update to launch ahead of major weekly tournament overhaul.

Partypoker has revealed more information on a long-awaited software platform upgrade, and with it, details of a new weekly tournament schedule and its new leaderboard promotion.

The announcement comes just days after partypoker revealed an ambitious schedule of ten online tournament festivals spread across 2018, coupled with the planned introduction of a new tournament satellite currency and $100 million-guaranteed live tournament schedule for 2018.

All combined, it marks the biggest overhaul to GVC’s poker vertical in recent history.

