Partypoker Keeps Momentum with New “Team Online” Roster In another wave of sponsored pro sign-ups, four new ambassadors have been signed under a new Team Online brand. Share:

Partypoker has expanded their sponsored pro roster by announcing the creation of “Team Online.”

The team, put together to promote online poker as well as play the live circuit, is currently made up of four ambassadors: Three top Brazilian pros, Renato Nomura, Lui Martins and Day Kotoviezy, and Austrian pro Josip Simunic.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »