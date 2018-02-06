Partypoker Keeps Momentum with New “Team Online” Roster

In another wave of sponsored pro sign-ups, four new ambassadors have been signed under a new Team Online brand.

partypoker

Partypoker has expanded their sponsored pro roster by announcing the creation of “Team Online.”

The team, put together to promote online poker as well as play the live circuit, is currently made up of four ambassadors: Three top Brazilian pros, Renato Nomura, Lui Martins and Day Kotoviezy, and Austrian pro Josip Simunic.

February 06, 2018
