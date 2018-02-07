At A Glance: February Promotions With many promotions rolling over and wrapping up this month, the schedule remains somewhat static, though another wave of tournament series gets underway soon. Share:

The promotions schedule remains in stasis this month as many of the bigger promotions and tournaments series have concluded.

The return of TCOOP, now the re-branded Turbo Series, from PokerStars is the biggest tournament on the calendar. MPN’s The Classic is underway, and partypoker’s first Knockout Series gets started later in February.

Meanwhile, PokerStars is experimenting with new mini-games in the client, another big promotion is expected soon from 888, and Unibet is running a Valentine’s Day special.

