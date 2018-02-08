PokerStars Confirms Cancellation of First Stop on “Resurrected” LAPT Tour After a decade of events held in the South American capital, LAPT Chile—scheduled to kick off the relaunched Latin American tour—has been canceled. Share:

LAPT Chile 2018, scheduled to start next month and launch a season 10 of the Latin American Poker Tour after a one year hiatus, has been canceled, the company has confirmed.

PokerStars did not immediately respond to an inquiry into the matter. However, a Spanish language blog post confirms the cancellation—something that had been rumored for over a week, when satellites were pulled from the poker client and LAPT Chile web pages were removed from the PokerStars Live website.

