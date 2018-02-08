PokerStars Confirms Cancellation of First Stop on “Resurrected” LAPT Tour

After a decade of events held in the South American capital, LAPT Chile—scheduled to kick off the relaunched Latin American tour—has been canceled.

Share:
The “live” page on the online poker client still shows the LAPT Chile stop, but the usual button to view event details has been removed.

LAPT Chile 2018, scheduled to start next month and launch a season 10 of the Latin American Poker Tour after a one year hiatus, has been canceled, the company has confirmed.

PokerStars did not immediately respond to an inquiry into the matter. However, a Spanish language blog post confirms the cancellation—something that had been rumored for over a week, when satellites were pulled from the poker client and LAPT Chile web pages were removed from the PokerStars Live website.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
February 08, 2018
Comments