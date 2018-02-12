Kindred Prepares to Migrate Stan James Customers to Unibet Poker Platform Migration offers opportunity to reactivate lapsed Stan James accounts. Share:

Kindred Group is readying to shut the Stan James brand and move customers over to its primary Unibet brand. For the poker platform, this means the closure of the MPN skin, with players moved across to its independent Unibet Poker platform.

Kindred purchased the Stan James brand in 2015. The company announced the plan to close the brand last year to focus UK market activity on their flagship brand instead.

