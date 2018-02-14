Unibet Reveals First Ever Online Tournament Series The Unibet Online Series starts at the end of the month, marking the first time the operator has run an online tournament series since moving to its own platform four years ago. Share:

Unibet has revealed the schedule for the Unibet Online Series First Edition (UOS). It will be the first online tournament series from Unibet since it moved off MPN and launched its own independent online poker platform in 2014.

Running over a two-week period, UOS First Edition will guarantee €300,000 over a total of 84 tournaments, split over 28 events, each with three separate buy-in tiers: Nano-stakes, with buy-ins under a dollar, low-stakes, with buy-ins up to $5, and high stakes in the $25 to $50 range. Six tournaments will run every day, starting in the 7pm and 8.30pm slots.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »