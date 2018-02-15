PokerStars Turbo Series to Debut in New Jersey Formally TCOOP, the fast-structure tournament series will run in New Jersey for the first time. Share:

The Turbo Series, previously known as the Turbo Championship of Online Poker, is coming to New Jersey. PokerStars has announced a 28-event schedule with $270,000 guaranteed to run at the end of the month.

The Turbo Series brand was first announced earlier this year to replace the six-year-old TCOOP brand. It is scheduled to run in Italy, Portugal, and the global dot-com player pool this month.

