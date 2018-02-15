PokerStars Turbo Series to Debut in New Jersey
Formally TCOOP, the fast-structure tournament series will run in New Jersey for the first time.
The Turbo Series, previously known as the Turbo Championship of Online Poker, is coming to New Jersey. PokerStars has announced a 28-event schedule with $270,000 guaranteed to run at the end of the month.
The Turbo Series brand was first announced earlier this year to replace the six-year-old TCOOP brand. It is scheduled to run in Italy, Portugal, and the global dot-com player pool this month.
Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »