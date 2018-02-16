“The Biggest Prize Pool In Europe”: Partypoker Announces Giant Barcelona Festival

Partypoker continues to challenge PokerStars’ live dominance with bumper Grand Final with €23 million in guarantees across the festival.

Share:
$23m is guaranteed across the festival making it the “largest festival with the highest guaranteed prizepool in the history of poker tournaments ever held in Europe.”

Partypoker has announced the full schedule of its “MILLIONS” Grand Final stop in Barcelona. Now promising €23 million in total guaranteed prizes across all events, it is being billed as the “largest festival with the highest guaranteed prize pool in the history of poker tournaments ever held in Europe.”

Back in October it was revealed that the Grand Final of the tour, to be hosted in Casino Barcelona in April, would include a €10 million guaranteed Main Event. Now the full scope of partypoker’s ambitions have been revealed, with 8 more events all with seven figure guarantees.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
February 16, 2018
Comments