"The Biggest Prize Pool In Europe": Partypoker Announces Giant Barcelona Festival Partypoker continues to challenge PokerStars' live dominance with bumper Grand Final with €23 million in guarantees across the festival.

Partypoker has announced the full schedule of its “MILLIONS” Grand Final stop in Barcelona. Now promising €23 million in total guaranteed prizes across all events, it is being billed as the “largest festival with the highest guaranteed prize pool in the history of poker tournaments ever held in Europe.”

Back in October it was revealed that the Grand Final of the tour, to be hosted in Casino Barcelona in April, would include a €10 million guaranteed Main Event. Now the full scope of partypoker’s ambitions have been revealed, with 8 more events all with seven figure guarantees.

