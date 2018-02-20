“A Systemic Failing”: William Hill Hit With £6.2 Million Fine from UKGC
Sports book William Hill will be fined for “systemic social responsibility and money laundering failures,” the UK’s regulator announced today.
Sports betting giant William Hill has been fined £6.2 million after the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) found that between November 2014 and August 2016 the business breached anti-money laundering and social responsibility regulations in its online operator.
According to a statement released by the UKGC on Tuesday, there was a senior management failure to safe guard customers against money laundering in addition to failing at social responsibility.
