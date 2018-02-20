“A Systemic Failing”: William Hill Hit With £6.2 Million Fine from UKGC Sports book William Hill will be fined for “systemic social responsibility and money laundering failures,” the UK’s regulator announced today. Share:

Sports betting giant William Hill has been fined £6.2 million after the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) found that between November 2014 and August 2016 the business breached anti-money laundering and social responsibility regulations in its online operator.

According to a statement released by the UKGC on Tuesday, there was a senior management failure to safe guard customers against money laundering in addition to failing at social responsibility.

