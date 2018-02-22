PokerStars Europe Traffic Soars as Operator Makes Running a €5 Million Tournament Series Look Easy Cash game traffic at the network exceeds 2500 average concurrent players as the operator completes its inaugural tournament series on the shared liquidity network. Share:

PokerStars Europe, the name given to the operator’s new combined player pool of French and Spanish players, has recently completed its €5 million tournament series, easily surpassing guarantees.

Meanwhile, traffic at the network is soaring, with average cash game traffic over the last seven days reaching 2500 concurrent players, according to the latest data tracked by industry monitor GameIntel.

“It was great to see French and Spanish players challenging each other on the virtual felt,” said Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group. “The success of the FRESH Series is an encouraging start as we look forward to extending the shared player pool to Italy and Portugal in the future.”

