The Spring 2018 Borgata Garden State Super Series Set To Return Next Month $365,000 is guaranteed over the 8-day schedule including a $100,000 Main Event.

Borgata Poker has announced the schedule for the Garden State Super Series (GSSS) Spring 2018 outing, marking the return of New Jersey’s iconic tournament series. $365,000 is guaranteed over the course of 17 events available on Borgata Poker and partypoker New Jersey.

As the eighth edition of the series, GSSS Spring 2018 will have a mix of events with buy-ins starting at $55 and topping out at $1,060 for the High Roller event. The Main Event remains at a $320 buy-in with $100,000-guaranteed.

In addition to prize money, Borgata is offering free entry into the Main Event for the top three finishers to the first thirteen events.

