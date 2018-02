Top Stories:

New UK Players Get Tickets for Free as PokerStars Finally Ramps Up Promotion of its Unique “Power Up” Game Variant New signups in the UK get five buy-ins to Power Up games, no strings attached, as the operator rolls out new game stakes.

PokerStars Brings Turbo Series to New Jersey The newly rebranded TCOOP starts Thursday and marks the first running of the fast paced online poker tournament series in the New Jersey market.

Unibet Poker Announces Its First Online Poker Tournament Series The Unibet Online Series will start at the end of the month.

New Jersey Poker Classic Starts Today $800,000 will be guaranteed over the 17-day series, making it one of the biggest to hit the online schedule in New Jersey this year.