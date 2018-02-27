PokerStars Broadens Casino Barcelona Scope with Tournament Sponsorship PokerStars has announced that it will sponsor the Campeonato España de Poker (CEP) live tour and will give away a 'Platinum Pass’ worth $30,000 in conjunction with the sponsorship deal. Share:

PokerStars has furthered its allegiance to the Spanish poker market with the sponsorship of the Campeonato España de Poker (CEP) live poker tour that takes place annually at Casino Barcelona.

As part of the sponsorship package, the tournament series will be renamed to “Campeonato España de Poker por PokerStars” and a Platinum Pass to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC)—an all-new $25,000 buy-in tournament scheduled in January 2019—worth $30,000 will be given away.

