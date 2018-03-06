PokerStars Will Bring Back The Super-Successful High Rollers This Month

High Rollers to return just four months after its debut, with five lower buy-in tournaments.

Five additional events on the schedule, all with a $530 buy-in, will be added. No further details were revealed, though the schedule is expected to be in the client this week.

High Rollers, PokerStars new high buy-in tournament series which debuted last November, will return this month with an expanded schedule and lower buy-ins, the company has confirmed.

Eagle-eyed players first noticed mention of a second High Rollers tournament in an advertisement in the client; a PokerStars representative later confirmed its schedule in a public notice last week.

March 06, 2018
