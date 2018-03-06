“It Was A Disaster For Us”: partypoker Goes Offline During Final Day of KO Series Overlays now expected in the Power Series that is currently underway. Share:

Online poker operator partypoker suffered a technical malfunction during the last day of its new KO Series—the progressive knockout tournament series that had a $10 million total guaranteed prize pool.

The KO Series went offline at approximately 8pm (GMT) on Sunday night after a “server malfunction” caused the online poker platform to crash, leaving many players with a reduction in value due to the cancellation of tournaments whose guarantees were unlikely to be met.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »