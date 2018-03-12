Partypoker Shows it Can Fill Seats Following Successful “Apology Sunday” Schedule
After going offline during the end of the KO Series last week, partypoker avoids any major overlays on the Power Series Sunday tournaments, which had more than $2 million added to their regular guarantees..
Partypoker managed to avoid any major overlays on Sunday night after the operator significantly increased the guarantees into the MTT tournaments as a gesture of goodwill following the “server malfunction” that took the Knockout Series offline last week.
