Partypoker Shows it Can Fill Seats Following Successful “Apology Sunday” Schedule

After going offline during the end of the KO Series last week, partypoker makes good on its promise to up Power Series Sunday tournament guarantees by pumping almost $2 million into the schedule.

$2 million was pumped into "Apology Sunday." "It was a disaster for us as well as the players, the night of our biggest ever PKO tournaments and on the eve of the launch of our new Power Series,” said Tom Waters, Managing Director of partypoker at the time of the malfunction.

Partypoker managed to avoid any major overlays on Sunday night after the operator significantly increased the guarantees into the MTT tournaments as a gesture of goodwill following the “server malfunction” that took the Knockout Series offline last week.

March 12, 2018
