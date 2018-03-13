Unibet & Cash Game Festival Partner Up for 2018 Online poker operator Unibet has joined forces with The Cash Game Festival for the first time to bring seven stops to its circuit in 2018. Share:

Unibet has announced its partnership with the Cash Game Festival, a poker tour that first launched in 2014 and features 24/7 cash game action along with a live stream from two televised feature tables.

Having already competed a successful stop in London in January, live stops will also include Slovakia and Estonia in April, Bulgaria in August, London in September and Tallinn and Estonia again in November. A stop in Malta is also planned.

