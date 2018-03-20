Partypoker Signs Four Year Partnership Deal with Casino Sochi The online operator becomes the primary partner of Casino Sochi despite the grey market status of the country. Share:

Partypoker has announced that it has partnered with Casino Sochi and Resort for the next four years that will see the online poker operator bring eight live events per year to the casino.

The partnership will officially start in May with the sponsorship of WSOP-C Russia. It will mark the first time the WSOP-C tournament has hit Russian soil. Partypoker MILLIONS Russia will take place in August and the Eurasia Poker Tour (EAPT) and Russian Poker Championships are slated to run in October.

