888poker Partners with Swedish Poker-SM Online Championship Series The Swedish Poker-SM online championship series returns to 888poker in April for the third year running. Share:

Online poker operator, 888poker, has partnered with the Swedish Poker-SM Online Championship Series (PSMO) once again, marking the third consecutive year the partnership has brought this online event to life for Swedish poker players.

The PSMO kicks off on April 1 and runs until April 29 on 888poker. There will be a mix of events throughout the series such as PLO, Deepstack, Highroller 6 Max and Turbo. Currently daily $12 PSMO Satellite tournaments are running on 888poker.

The PSMO $150+$10 buy-in Main Event has $15,000 guaranteed and offers 120-minute levels.

The winner of the PSMO Main Event will get a package to 888poker LIVE Barcelona in May.

In addition, the winner of the PSMO leaderboard will get a package to the 2018 WSOP Crazy Eights event in Las Vegas as part of the World Series of Poker (WSOP).

Live Schedule

888poker has also revealed its stops for the 2018 888LIVE Festival tour that will travel the world with stops announced in the UK, Romania, Spain, Portugal and Brazil.

The standout entry on the circuit is the inclusion of a stop in Lisbon in December, somewhere not frequented by any of the other major online operators in their live stops. 888 is not currently licensed for online poker in Portugal.

“888poker’s goal is to host prestigious events with huge guarantees affordable to anyone by providing a wide range of buy-ins along with satellites to all tournaments,” said Martin Jacobson, 888’s newest ambassador.

The festivals will run in conjunction with the smaller “888live local” events that have proven a success for the operator over the last three years.

The sponsorship of the World Series of Poker will also continue for another year. 888 will once again be sponsoring the Crazy 8 tournament and sending players via exclusive satellite entry to the Main Event.

Other Partnerships

888poker is no stranger to forging partnerships and 2018 also saw them partner with the World Poker Tour to bring the WPT500 to the Aspers Casino in March. The previous four incarnations of this event were held at the Dusk Till Dawn casino in Nottingham, UK with partypoker as the title sponsor.

Day 1s for the WPT500 London Festival ran on March 11 on 888poker and will continue from March 23 – 31 live in three separate locations. Day 2 in London is scheduled for April 1, and the final day, which will be broadcast live, is on April 2.

“We constantly strive to connect our players to the most prestigious poker events worldwide, both live and online,” Guy Cohen, SVP head of B2C for 888holdings said at the time of the partnership. “With its affordable buy-in, massive $1 million guarantee, and added online accessibility, WPT500 London is exactly the type of tournament we look to include in 888poker’s offering to our players.”

This is not the first time the WPT and 888poker have worked together. Most recently, 888poker teamed up with the WPT to run online satellites to “WPTDeepStacks,” a global tour of mid-stakes tournament series. This fell under the guise of 888’s advertised “taking back the game” campaign, as the partnership aimed to give players of all wallet sizes an opportunity to play a prestigious live event.

In addition 888poker once again partnered with digital TV channel Poker Central making it the in-show sponsor for the real money online poker category, and 888poker will also be offering its players packages to Poker Central’s exclusive events, although more details have yet to be revealed.

888 has also partnered with the charity organization One Drop, whose mission is to provide

access to safe water to vulnerable communities around the world, for the first running of the World

Water Day Online Tournament.