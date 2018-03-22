The Monster Series from partypoker Returns with Lower Buy-Ins and Less Guaranteed

The MTT tournament series returns for the first time this year after experiencing heavy overlays during its first running last October.

The total guaranteed is down from $5 million to $2.7 million. This time around, there will be three stake levels for each event instead of two.

The Monster Series from partypoker returns this April with $2.7 million guaranteed, a significant reduction on when the MTT tournament series launched back in October 2017 with a $5 million guarantee.

This time around, there will be 123 tournaments in total with each event running a low, mid and high tier version. Last year, 70 events ran with just low and mid level tiers.

March 22, 2018
