The Monster Series from partypoker Returns with Lower Buy-Ins and Less Guaranteed The MTT tournament series returns for the first time this year after experiencing heavy overlays during its first running last October. Share:

The Monster Series from partypoker returns this April with $2.7 million guaranteed, a significant reduction on when the MTT tournament series launched back in October 2017 with a $5 million guarantee.

This time around, there will be 123 tournaments in total with each event running a low, mid and high tier version. Last year, 70 events ran with just low and mid level tiers.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »