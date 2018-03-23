Partypoker’s Ambitions Stretch to Satellites with $700K in Weekly Guarantees Aggressive schedule of daily satellites aims to send over 2000 lower stakes players into prestigious Powerfest events each week. Share:

“We have decided to add something that we believe will change higher stakes games forever”

Online poker operator partypoker has announced an ambitious new schedule of online satellites, guaranteeing almost $700,000 in tickets to its Power Series each week.

The operator recently overhauled its weekly schedule, guaranteeing $10 million in prizes each week—2.5 times larger than the previous weekly schedule—across a most consistent, focused and predictable schedule.

Each day has a theme—Knockouts on a Monday, Six-max on a Wednesday, etc—with early events pre-3pm, daily Main Events at 6pm, and late Second Chances at 9pm. A leaderboard promotion awards $60,000 in prizes to the top competitors of the week.

Now, players with smaller wallets can participate in the new schedule, with a slate of daily satellites guaranteeing hundreds of tickets to bigger events.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »