Partypoker’s Ambitions Stretch to Satellites with $700K in Weekly Guarantees
Aggressive schedule of daily satellites aims to send over 2000 lower stakes players into prestigious Powerfest events each week.
Online poker operator partypoker has announced an ambitious new schedule of online satellites, guaranteeing almost $700,000 in tickets to its Power Series each week.
The operator recently overhauled its weekly schedule, guaranteeing $10 million in prizes each week—2.5 times larger than the previous weekly schedule—across a most consistent, focused and predictable schedule.
Each day has a theme—Knockouts on a Monday, Six-max on a Wednesday, etc—with early events pre-3pm, daily Main Events at 6pm, and late Second Chances at 9pm. A leaderboard promotion awards $60,000 in prizes to the top competitors of the week.
Now, players with smaller wallets can participate in the new schedule, with a slate of daily satellites guaranteeing hundreds of tickets to bigger events.