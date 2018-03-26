PokerStars Raises Rake 20% in Low Stakes Tournaments New pricing means approximately 2% more of a tournament entry fee now goes to the operator. Share:

PokerStars has increased the rake across its low stakes scheduled tournaments, taking approximately 2% more of the total entry fee in rake.

The operator first announced its pricing update in a post on its corporate blog last week. It stated that MTTs with buy-ins less than $20 would see a rake increase, while its niche “Time Tourney” offering would see a rake drop.

“Pricing is a key commercial consideration for every business and we will increasingly use a dynamic pricing model that gives the greatest flexibility to respond to market dynamics,” explained PokerStars’ Director of Poker Innovations and Operations, Severin Rasset. “Therefore, we will be reviewing and adjusting our pricing, bonusing and promotions, and our Stars Rewards programme on an ongoing basis.”

