Sunday Million Anniversary Edition Returns With $10 Million Guaranteed After a substantial overlay back in February, PokerStars brings back the anniversary edition of their iconic Sunday tournament with $1 million earmarked for first place. Share:

PokerStars has announced it will be running its Sunday Million Anniversary Edition: Take 2 in April guaranteeing $10 million in prize money with $1 million going to first place, despite having to contribute a large sum of money to the prize pool of the same event last month after the tournament fell short of meeting its guarantee.

For the past three years PokerStars has celebrated the anniversary of its Sunday Millions tournament—that sees $1 million guaranteed each week—with an impressive offering. Players are guaranteed $10 million or more in prize money for the same buy-in as the normal Sunday tournaments of just $215.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »