"The Richest Online Festival in Europe": Winamax Announces €11 Million Schedule for Series XXI This could be the last time the French online poker operator runs the series before expanding into Spain under new shared liquidity regulations.

French online poker operator Winamax has released its schedule for the upcoming Winamax Series 21—or XXI as it is stylized—with guarantees of €11 million over 159 tournaments.

Series XXI takes place in April and has €2 million less guaranteed than Series XX which took place in January 2018. However, it matches the same guarantees seen last April (over a few more events) and it still holds the crown as the largest guaranteed online poker tournament series in the European markets, exceeding that of PokerStars’ Euro SCOOP which is currently underway.

