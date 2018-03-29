PokerStars Schedules Largest Ever Online Tournament Series in New Jersey

NJSCOOP sets $1.3 million in guarantees spread over the 16 day series.

Share:
NJSCOOP

PokerStars has revealed its schedule for April’s NJSCOOP in what promises to be the largest ever guaranteed prize pool in a tournament series in the regulated New Jersey online poker market.

With $1.3 million guaranteed across 80 events, it tops all previous tournament series run by PokerStars or its competitors. The previous SCOOP in spring 2017 guaranteed just $1.2 million, as did the companion NJCOOP, which last ran in autumn 2017.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
March 29, 2018
Comments