Largest Ever NJSCOOP Schedule Revealed PokerStars announces there will be $1.3 million in guarantees spread over the 16 day series for April's NJSCOOP.

Pokerstars has announced the full schedule for NJSCOOP, the operator’s big tournament series in the New Jersey online poker market. Starting in just under two weeks time, NJSCOOP has a total guaranteed prize pool of $1.3 million this time around making it the largest ever to run in the market.

The previous NJSCOOP in spring 2017 guaranteed just $1.2 million, as did the companion NJCOOP which last ran in autumn 2017.

The Main Event remains the same as last year, with $200,000 guaranteed and a $500 buy-in. A low stakes main event is running with $40,000 guaranteed and a $50 buy-in.

NJSCOOP will have 80 events which is ten more tournaments on the schedule than the same series a year ago. This means that the average guarantee per tournament is closer to $16,000 than the $17,000 last May.

In addition to prize money, two Platinum Passes to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship—each worth $30,000—will be awarded to the winner of each main event.

Special $4 Spin and Go are now running in the client—look out for the $500 main event ticket as the top prize.

Four freerolls (accessible to players who complete simple challenges) will also award tickets to both main events, and even more entries will be given away via all-in shootouts.

Other New Jersey Tournament Series

Prior to the reveal of the NJSCOOP schedule, 888poker and WSOP.com bought back the New Jersey Poker Classic in February.

The New Jersey Poker Classic first debuted back in November 2017. Its February 2018 outing where $800,000 was guaranteed over 57 events and 17 days made it one of New Jersey’s biggest online tournament series to date.

Elsewhere, The Garden State Super Series, (GSSS) run by Borgata wrapped up at the weekend and paid out over $446,000 in prize money with just a few events having overlays.

This was the eighth time the GSSS has hit the schedule for its Spring 2018 outing. The series as a whole easily surpassed its total guaranteed prize pool of $365,000 by paying out players a total of $446,900.

The iconic New Jersey online poker tournament series had a mix of 17 events spread over eight days with buy-ins starting at $55, topping out at $1060 for the High Roller event.

What is the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship?

January 2019 will see PokerStars head to the Bahamas to run the first ever Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC).

To bring players of all abilities to the tournament, PokerStars is giving away 300 tickets to the PSPC called Platinum Passes over the course of the year.

Each Platinum Pass is valued at $30,000 and includes a $25,000 buy-in, accommodation at the Atlantis Hotel and Casino resort for the duration of the tournament, plus $2000 towards travel costs to the Caribbean.

PokerStars hopes to attract in the region of 600 to 800 players at the inaugural PSPC 2019 which could lead to a prize pool of $20 million. The first place prize is slated at $4 million which will make it the largest ever PokerStars Live event and the largest $25,000 buy-in tournament in history.

PokerStars NJSCOOP runs from April 14 to 30.