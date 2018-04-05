888poker Heralds Success of WPT500 London

888 and WPT blend online and live Day 1s to great effect with $1 million guaranteed tournament.

The event guaranteed $1 million in prize money and had a combination of online and live Day 1s. “I think the concept is really good: Win big money for a small buy-in! Simple as that,” said 888poker ambassador Chris Moorman.

888poker and the World Poker Tour (WPT) are heralding the recent WPT500 event in London as a success.

The event was ambitious: $1 million in prize money guaranteed, requiring almost 1800 entries to the $565 tournament to cover. They got there—just—with 1,810 total entries. To get players in seats, there were a combination of online and live Day 1s, with starting flights in London, Newcastle and Milton Keynes as well as online on 888poker.

April 05, 2018
