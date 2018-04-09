Unibet Expands its Permanent Money Back Promotion for Losing Players with “Super Double Trouble”

The operator is now returning €18,000 every week to players who had big losing weeks.

Unibet

Unibet has revealed details of its new money-back promotion for high stakes players dubbed “Super Double Trouble.” It is a new permanent fixture within the client.

The operator now has three “tiers” of promotions returning money to players who have a losing week, with a total of €18,000 distributed back to players every seven days.

April 09, 2018
