Poker Central Reveals New Las Vegas Studio to Expand its Poker and eSports Coverage Based in the Aria Resort & Casino, the new set will be the home to all new poker and esports events.

Poker Central in partnership with gaming content creator ESP Gaming has announced the launch of their new 10,000 square-foot studio in the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Productions in the new studio will include all subscription-based PokerGO shows such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, US Poker Open, Poker After Dark and Vainglory Premier League.

“Nearly a year ago we set out to create a digital-first poker network that would showcase some of the world’s best tournaments and lifestyle content, both on and off the felt,” said JR McCabe, chief digital officer of Poker Central. “While this studio marks the fulfillment of that goal, it also doubles as a promise to our loyal viewers—to continually expand our programming slate, offer even more tournaments at all levels and get fans even closer to the mind sport they love.”

